Resol Marina 4 Position Canvas Sun Loungers - White/Denim - Pack of 2

Bring a taste of the Costa Brava to your pool or back garden this summer with the Resol Marina Adjustable Canvas Sun Lounger. Manufactured in Spain, these loungers have a frame made from a combination of polypropylene and fibreglass, giving them the perfect combination of light weight and durability. The bonded canvas bed offers incredibly high resistance, and an additional UV protection ensures these beds won't warp or fade in the sun. Four reclining positions offer a tremendous amount of flexibility, while the excellent added touch of an inbuilt holder for drinking glasses allows you to lay back and relax in absolute style and comfort. Wheels under the back legs allow for easy transportation, while the non-slip end plates in the front ensure that, when the lounger is in position, there it shall stay! The shape of these sunloungers also allows for them to be stacked, greatly reducing the amount of storage space when winter comes around. With a wide variety of colours and finishes available, the Marina range of sun loungers from Resol are the perfect way to provide you and your guests with the ultimate Mediterranean experience.