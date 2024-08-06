Harbour Housewares Folding Metal Deck Chairs - Matt Black/Beige - Pack of 2

Add a touch of classic British seaside glamour to your garden this summer with the range of Adjustable Metal Deck Chairs from Harbour Housewares.

Crafted from a 19mm tubular steel frame, these chairs possess a perfect combination of lightness and durability.

A series of stiff hooks on the back legs allow you to quickly and conveniently adjust to your choice of three reclining positions, giving you the perfect angle at which to sit back and soak up some sunshine.

The canvas of these chairs is crafted from a breathable synthetic blend for day-long comfort. As an added luxury, each chair also comes with a matching pillow / headrest.