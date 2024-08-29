Kingavon Plastic Switch Light - 4W COB - White

This light switch is easy to install anywhere with no wiring required.

It is manufactured with COB LED's & can be installed using either the magnets, hanging hole or adhesive strips provided on the reverse side.

It requires 4 x AA batteries which are not supplied & is ideal for use in cupboards, basements, hallways, bathrooms & children's bedrooms etc.

Brightness: 480 lumens CE Approved