Benromach Classic Speyside 15 Years Old Scotch Whisky 70cl

Benromach

Using sharpened senses and a dedication to doing things by hand, the distillers at Benromach put their heart and soul into making award-winning whisky. Located in Forres, Benromach produce a traditional style of Speyside, committed to traditional methods and a personal touch. Cracked black pepper, charred oak, apples, dark chocolate and forest fruits with rich sherry notes and a touch of smoke.

Aged in the highest quality oak casks Aged for a minimum of 15 years Neat or in a Rob Roy