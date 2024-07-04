Outsunny Folding Camping Chair High Back Camping Fishing Chair

The perfect backdrop to your camping and outdoor escapades - this chair from Outsunny. Its folding design means you can simply pick it up and go - taking with you easily. The frame, made from metal, is tough and supports up to 136kg, fitted with an oxford cloth canvas seat, it will hold your whole body comfortably. The mesh panel keeps your back cool - perfect for hotter days. Tthe PVC coating means it's easy to wipe from liquid spills. Finished with a cup holder to keep a drink near and bag to carry.