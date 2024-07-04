Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Folding Camping Chair High Back Camping Fishing Chair
image 1 of Outsunny Folding Camping Chair High Back Camping Fishing Chairimage 2 of Outsunny Folding Camping Chair High Back Camping Fishing Chairimage 3 of Outsunny Folding Camping Chair High Back Camping Fishing Chairimage 4 of Outsunny Folding Camping Chair High Back Camping Fishing Chairimage 5 of Outsunny Folding Camping Chair High Back Camping Fishing Chair

Outsunny Folding Camping Chair High Back Camping Fishing Chair

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£35.99

£35.99/each

Outsunny Folding Camping Chair High Back Camping Fishing Chair
The perfect backdrop to your camping and outdoor escapades - this chair from Outsunny. Its folding design means you can simply pick it up and go - taking with you easily. The frame, made from metal, is tough and supports up to 136kg, fitted with an oxford cloth canvas seat, it will hold your whole body comfortably. The mesh panel keeps your back cool - perfect for hotter days. Tthe PVC coating means it's easy to wipe from liquid spills. Finished with a cup holder to keep a drink near and bag to carry.
Folding frame and carry bag includedHolds your body weight evenly as you sitwith a mesh panelPVC coating to protect against liquid spills

View all Camping & Caravanning

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here