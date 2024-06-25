Outsunny Picnic Table Chair Set 4 Seat W/ 2.7cm Umbrella Hole Green

Take the effort out of dining at picnics, BBQs, camping trips and more with this folding picnic table and chairs from Outsunny. Portable in design and collapsing into the suitcase top for easy carrying, its aluminium construction ensures it is lightweight yet tough. This camping table features four seats, and there is plenty of room to sit with friends. The umbrella hole in the middle allows you to keep a parasol to protect you from the sun, making it ideal for use all year.