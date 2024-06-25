Outsunny Folding Camping Table Picnic Table w/ Built-in Cooler

Take the luxury of sitting down with family or friends with you when you go camping, thanks to this folding table from Outsunny. Using heavy-duty steel, the frame of the fold away table is stable and secure, with cross-over legs extra stability when in use, with foot pads to protect against wear. Made from 600D Oxford cloth, which is tough and weather-resistant, helping them keep clean even against light wind and rain. The table can be stored away easily in the included carry bag.