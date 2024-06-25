Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Folding Camping Table Picnic Table w/ Built-in Cooler
image 1 of Outsunny Folding Camping Table Picnic Table w/ Built-in Coolerimage 2 of Outsunny Folding Camping Table Picnic Table w/ Built-in Coolerimage 3 of Outsunny Folding Camping Table Picnic Table w/ Built-in Coolerimage 4 of Outsunny Folding Camping Table Picnic Table w/ Built-in Coolerimage 5 of Outsunny Folding Camping Table Picnic Table w/ Built-in Cooler

Outsunny Folding Camping Table Picnic Table w/ Built-in Cooler

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£15.99

£15.99/each

Outsunny Folding Camping Table Picnic Table w/ Built-in Cooler
Take the luxury of sitting down with family or friends with you when you go camping, thanks to this folding table from Outsunny. Using heavy-duty steel, the frame of the fold away table is stable and secure, with cross-over legs extra stability when in use, with foot pads to protect against wear. Made from 600D Oxford cloth, which is tough and weather-resistant, helping them keep clean even against light wind and rain. The table can be stored away easily in the included carry bag.
Made of thin strong materialsCan be folded in a carry bag for easy carryingAn insulated zippered compartment to hold ice

View all Camping & Caravanning

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here