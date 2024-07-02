Pop Up Shower & Utility Tent

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

The OLPRO Pop up Shower and Utility tent with removable base. Great for use with a portable Shower, toilet or for extra Storage. The Groundsheet is attached by a zip so can be removed when it isn't needed. Also included are hooks in the roof. Colour: Blue with orange trim Height (cm): 200cm (78.7'') Length (cm): 120cm (47.2'') Width (cm): 120cm (47.2'') Packed dimensions (cm): 65cm (25.6'') - Packs away into circular bag Weight (kg): 2.5kg Hydrostatic Head: 1,500mm Hydrostatic Head, Un-taped Seams Material: Polyester Sewn in groundsheet: Yes Number of doors: 1 Pitching time: 1 Minute Standing room: Yes Pegs included: Yes Guy ropes included: Yes MPN: OL114 Ventilation points: Yes

