Home 5 Berth Inflatable Family Tent ( Free Carpet & Footprint)

5 Berth Inflatable Family Tent ( Free Carpet & Footprint)

The home away from home. This award-winning tent features everything you need for a great Family Camping Holiday. It includes a 5 berth inner tent with room for air beds, a kitchen annex with ventilation and a large porch with a partitioned space for a camping toilet. The Home has a large open living space and has 4 large windows with curtains to give the tent a light and open feel. The inflatable beams make pitching this tent a Breeze, only taking 25 minutes to erect, the Home Breeze is much quicker and simpler to pitch than a poled tent. The Tent includes a 5 Berth bedroom inner tent with a removable divider, a zip-able doors and fly mesh. Also comes with a spare beam as we know accidents happen. Colour: Green & Grey Height (cm): 230 (90.6") Length (cm): 650 (255.9") Width (cm): 350 (137.8") Packed Dimensions (cm): 82cm x 45cm x 45cm (32.3'' x 17.7'' x 17.7'') Hydrostatic Head: 5,000mm H/H Weight (kg): 30kg Material: 190T OLTech Ripstop Polyester Poles: Reinforced TPU Inflatable Beams Canopy Poles: No Number of Doors: 1 Door Windows: 4 Windows Pitching Time: 25 Minutes Bedroom Inner Tent: Yes Standing Room: Yes Pegs: Included