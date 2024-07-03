Directors Chair Orange & Black

The OLPRO Directors Chair – style, comfort, and durability for your outdoor adventures. Ideal for holidays away on the campsite, beach visits, festivals and socialising in the garden, the Directors Chair is versatile for every outdoor occasion.

Crafted with precision and designed for convenience, the Directors Chair is constructed with high-quality materials and is designed with transportation in mind, the OLPRO Directors Chair is incredibly easy to carry and set up. It folds down effortlessly, becoming compact and lightweight, making it convenient to transport and store.

Featuring a foldable side table that has a built-in cupholder and storage organiser pouch, the chair isn’t just comfortable, it enhances your outdoor experience.

Features of the Directors Chair include:

Folding side table with built-in cupholder

Storage organiser pouch

Folding mechanism for easy transportation

120kg weight limit

Made from:

Sturdy steel frame for durability & longevity

Heavy-duty padded polyester fabric

Suitable For: Camping, beach and everyday use

Dimensions: 90 x 58 x 63

Pack Dimensions (cm): 100 x 58 x 10

Weight (kg): 7.5kg

Maximum Weight (kg): 120kg