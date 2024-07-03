If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Add more colour to your travels with Berrow Hill Melamine Set. The striking Berrow Hill Melamine Set captures the Great British Outdoors with its bright and colourful design. Caravans, Tents and other images cover this 100% Melamine Set designed by OLPRO. This is a unique design for people who are looking for the best looking melamine set available. Using melamine as opposed to other plates, bowls and mugs means a lot less broken crockery when travelling and also stops accidents in the garden or out on campsites when people drop or knock over bowls, mugs or plates..

Add more colour to your travels with Berrow Hill Melamine Set. The striking Berrow Hill Melamine Set captures the Great British Outdoors with its bright and colourful design. Caravans, Tents and other images cover this 100% Melamine Set designed by OLPRO. This is a unique design for people who are looking for the best looking melamine set available. Using melamine as opposed to other plates, bowls and mugs means a lot less broken crockery when travelling and also stops accidents in the garden or out on campsites when people drop or knock over bowls, mugs or plates.. Set Includes: Dinner Plates (25.5cm) Side plates (20cm) Bowls (15.5cm) Mugs (7.5cm x 9.5cm)

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.