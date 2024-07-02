65L Rucksack Green

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

The 65L Backpack is designed for ardent hikers who are always out chasing adventure. The rugged rucksack is made from a durable waterproof ripstop polyester to provide a versatile pack suitable for all terrains and conditions. The rucksack boasts generous side pocket space perfect for storing all sorts of equipment. The main pocket itself offers ample storage supported by adjustable compression straps which are ideal for creating a compact pack for maintaining a low centre of gravity. Designed with compression straps and a padded adjustable back weight distribution system - this pack is perfect for comfort on a long distance trek or a weekend of adventure. This backpack offers plenty of support with adjustable shoulder straps, adjustable sternum strap, as well as waist support straps made for comfort.

Dimensions: 77cm x 36cm x 32cm Robust Waterproof material Large Adjustable Hood with extra storage underneath Front Elastic Tie Point Side mesh adjustable Pockets Compression Side Straps Separate Rain Cover Rain cover Pocket Padded Back support Adjustable back support Top Carry Handle Adjustable Sternum Strap Padded shaped Belt Support Mesh Pockets on Belt Support Hook loops on Arm Straps for clipped Accessories Organiser Pockets inside Zipped Side Pockets MPN: RU117G

