2 Pack Star Muslin Swaddles – 115 x 115 cm

• Crafted in breathable and soothing 100% cotton.

• Includes 2 swaddles in grey and white with star print.

• 115 x 115 cm for coverage and versatility.

Our Muslin Swaddles offer the perfect blend of functionality, style and comfort for your baby’s everyday needs.

Multi-Functional Essential: Embrace the versatility of muslin cloths! From swaddling your little one to serving as feeding covers or light blankets, these muslin swaddles are designed to be your go-to solution for various parenting needs.

Breathable and Gentle: Crafted from 100% cotton, these muslin swaddles offer a gentle touch against your baby's delicate skin. The breathable fabric ensures comfort, making it ideal for various uses such as swaddling, nursing covers, light blankets, and more.

Dual-Pack in Stylish Design: This set includes two swaddles featuring a grey and white star print. The classic colour combination and star pattern offer a timeless and versatile addition to your baby's essentials.

Generous Size for Versatility: With dimensions of 115 x 115 cm, these muslin swaddles provide ample coverage and versatility.

Easy-Care: Designed for your convenience, these muslin swaddles are fully machine washable, making for simple cleaning and upkeep.

Fabric: 100% Cotton

Dimensions: 115 x 115 cm

Machine washable