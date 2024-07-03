Abberley Xl Breeze 4 Berth Inflatable Tent

The Abberley XL Breeze® by OLPRO is a spacious four berth tent perfect for a family camping trip. Made from 150D Polyester repurposed from plastic bottles and treated with a 5,000mm H/H waterproofer, it has a fully sewn in groundsheet will keep you warm and dry in all weather. It has a large living/storage area with standing room and a separate bedroom inner tent made of blackout material to block out the early morning sun. The inner tent sleeps four and has a divider in the middle which can be removed for a larger 4 berth inner. The Abberley XL Breeze has inflatable beams each with their own inflation point, which makes pitching this tent quick and easy. It has two doors, a canopy peak on the side for extra sun protection, one side windows and a rear vent window which allows plenty of ventilation. It comes with two canopy poles for the front door. All doors have fly mesh to protect from those pesky bugs. It also features two front windows so even when you want to keep the doors closed on those cold and wet days, you can still enjoy the view from the comfort of your tent.