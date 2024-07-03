Odyssey Breeze Inflatable 8 Berth Tent

The Odyssey Breeze by OLPRO is an extra large, inflatable, 8- berth tent with everything you need from a family tent and more. The tent is packed with unique features, including windows in all the panels that fill the tent with light, so you always have a great view.

The tent benefits from a large front enclosed canopy with separate groundsheet and a front door panel that can be completely removed. The sleeping pod is made with a darkened material enabling a good night's sleep and the zipped in dividers can be rolled back to make bigger sleeping compartments. A fully sewn in ground sheet keeps all the bugs out.

The Odyssey is made from an above standard 150D Oxford, fully waterproof material, with a rating of 5000 Hydrostatic Head and benefits from fully taped seams. The five inflatable beams provide extra stability and extra storm straps are included. The three doors have the benefit of fly mesh screens for added privacy and to protect you from those pesky bugs.