Clair de Lune Star Fleece Wrap Blanket 6-12 Months - Cream

Perfect for use in the pushchair, carry cot, pram and sling. Easy to use: no buttons or zips - Just wrap them in the blanket and go! No need for lots of layered blankets as the super-soft fleece keeps them warm and snug in cold weather. It's comfortable for babies as it's lightweight and not bulky, perfect for effortless travel. No buttons or zips, it quickly and simply slips on - always a bonus when you're a busy parent. Shaped like a star it's ideal to use in the pram, quickly and easily bundle them up in the Star Wrap and secure the straps over it. That means no more kicking of the blanket onto the floor or dragging under the stroller wheels. It's perfect for baby-wearing in cold weather as it's a thin and lightweight layer that ensures fingers and toes and completely protected against the chill! As the wrap blanket is generously sized, it's ideal for babies in a Pavlik harness too. Fabric: 100% Polyester Machine washable at 30 degrees Features an adorable tassel hood and hand openings. Suitable for 6-12 months. *Not intended to be used as a night-time sleep suit.