Marketplace.
image 1 of Chelsea Outdoor Wall Light, Silver
image 1 of Chelsea Outdoor Wall Light, Silverimage 2 of Chelsea Outdoor Wall Light, Silverimage 3 of Chelsea Outdoor Wall Light, Silverimage 4 of Chelsea Outdoor Wall Light, Silverimage 5 of Chelsea Outdoor Wall Light, Silver

Chelsea Outdoor Wall Light, Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£44.00

£44.00/each

Chelsea Outdoor Wall Light, Silver
Add a modern and industrial accent to the exterior of your home with the Chelsea Curved Arm Wall Light in Stainless Steel. The functional curved design of this weather proof light is wonderfully elevated by the stainless steel finish.
Chic stainless steel finishChic stainless steel finishChic stainless steel finish

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here