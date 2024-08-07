Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Bert Banana Table Lamp, Copper
image 1 of BHS Bert Banana Table Lamp, Copperimage 2 of BHS Bert Banana Table Lamp, Copperimage 3 of BHS Bert Banana Table Lamp, Copperimage 4 of BHS Bert Banana Table Lamp, Copperimage 5 of BHS Bert Banana Table Lamp, Copper

BHS Bert Banana Table Lamp, Copper

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£68.00

£68.00/each

BHS Bert Banana Table Lamp, Copper
Bring a quirky element to your decor with the Bert Banana LED Table Lamp in Copper & Black. This fruit lamp emits a relaxing warm glow, perfect for creating a cosy environment. Height: 47cm, Width: cm, Length: cm, Bulb: Maximum 10 Watt, E27 Edison Screw (Not Included) . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.
Unique banana shapeEnergy efficient bulb built inMonochrome black finish

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here