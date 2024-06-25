Marketplace.
BHS Jude Outdoor Wall Light, White

Brighten up your outdoor area with the Jude Outdoor Wall Light in White, blending modern design with superior illumination. Perfect for adding a touch of contemporary flair to your home's exterior, this wall light features a sleek silhouette and high-quality materials built to withstand the elements. Create an inviting atmosphere and improve visibility with the Jude Outdoor Wall Light, your go-to choice for style and functionality. Height: 13cm, Width: 18cm, Projection: 9cm,Bulb: 10 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <F>.
Energy-efficient LED technologyIP54 ratedPristine white finish

