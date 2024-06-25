BHS Orion Outdoor Spotlight with Sensor, White

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Illuminate your outdoor space with the Orion Twin LED Spotlight featuring a PIR sensor in crisp white, offering both style and security. Its twin adjustable spotlight design, water-resistant IP44 rating and white finish provide efficient and reliable illumination, perfect for enhancing the safety and ambience of your outdoor areas. Height: 16cm, Width: 14.7cm, Projection: 13.4cm,Bulb: 6 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '2 light sources of energy efficiency class <F>.

Illuminate your outdoor space with the Orion Twin LED Spotlight featuring a PIR sensor in crisp white, offering both style and security. Its twin adjustable spotlight design, water-resistant IP44 rating and white finish provide efficient and reliable illumination, perfect for enhancing the safety and ambience of your outdoor areas. Height: 16cm, Width: 14.7cm, Projection: 13.4cm,Bulb: 6 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '2 light sources of energy efficiency class <F>.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.