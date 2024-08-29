BHS Milne Half Outdoor Wall Lantern, Black

Infuse a vintage charm into your outdoor setting with the Milne Half Outdoor Wall Lantern in classic black with Photocell sensor, designed to add character and warmth to your outdoor areas. Its timeless half lantern style appeal and sturdy IP44 rated construction make it a perfect accent for illuminating your outdoor pathways or entryways with automated lighting control. Height: 36cm, Width: 17.2cm, Projection: 9.7cm,Bulb: 10 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.