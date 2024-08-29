image 1 of BHS Milne Half Outdoor Wall Lantern, Black
image 1 of BHS Milne Half Outdoor Wall Lantern, Blackimage 2 of BHS Milne Half Outdoor Wall Lantern, Blackimage 3 of BHS Milne Half Outdoor Wall Lantern, Blackimage 4 of BHS Milne Half Outdoor Wall Lantern, Blackimage 5 of BHS Milne Half Outdoor Wall Lantern, Black

BHS Milne Half Outdoor Wall Lantern, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

BHS Milne Half Outdoor Wall Lantern, Black
Infuse a vintage charm into your outdoor setting with the Milne Half Outdoor Wall Lantern in classic black with Photocell sensor, designed to add character and warmth to your outdoor areas. Its timeless half lantern style appeal and sturdy IP44 rated construction make it a perfect accent for illuminating your outdoor pathways or entryways with automated lighting control. Height: 36cm, Width: 17.2cm, Projection: 9.7cm,Bulb: 10 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.
IP44 rated for water resistanceSuitable for any outdoor settingComes in a sleek black finish

View all Garden Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here