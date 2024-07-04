BHS 15W Bigton Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Black

The Bigton 15 Watt LED Outdoor Round Bulkhead featuring a PIR Sensor in Black brings both security and convenient illumination to your driveway or patio. The robust water resistant rating of this outdoor wall light is perfect for withstanding the British outdoors. Height: cm, Width: cm, Length: cm,Bulb: 15 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.