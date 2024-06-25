Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Cava Outdoor Wall Light, Black
image 1 of BHS Cava Outdoor Wall Light, Blackimage 2 of BHS Cava Outdoor Wall Light, Blackimage 3 of BHS Cava Outdoor Wall Light, Blackimage 4 of BHS Cava Outdoor Wall Light, Blackimage 5 of BHS Cava Outdoor Wall Light, Black

BHS Cava Outdoor Wall Light, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£31.00

£31.00/each

BHS Cava Outdoor Wall Light, Black
Elevate your patio ambience with the Cava Outdoor LED Rectangular Split Design Wall Light in Black. The split design of this weather-resistant fixture fully illuminates your outdoor spaces gorgeously, with a cool white glow. Height: 11cm, Width: 23cm, Projection: 7.8cm,Bulb: 12.5 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <E>.
Modern black finishWater resistant IP65 ratedEmits a bright cool white light

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here