Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Grooved Ceramic Vase, Cream
image 1 of BHS Grooved Ceramic Vase, Creamimage 2 of BHS Grooved Ceramic Vase, Creamimage 3 of BHS Grooved Ceramic Vase, Creamimage 4 of BHS Grooved Ceramic Vase, Cream

BHS Grooved Ceramic Vase, Cream

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£18.00

£18.00/each

BHS Grooved Ceramic Vase, Cream
Immerse your home in elegance with the visually eye-catching design of the Grooved Ceramic Vase in Cream. The detailed grooves of this vase provide a sophisticated elegance to any room.
Visually captivating designNeutral cream finishVersatile size suits any flower arrangement

View all Decorative Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here