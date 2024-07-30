Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Cotton Stripe Handwoven Cushion, Cream
image 1 of BHS Cotton Stripe Handwoven Cushion, Creamimage 2 of BHS Cotton Stripe Handwoven Cushion, Creamimage 3 of BHS Cotton Stripe Handwoven Cushion, Cream

BHS Cotton Stripe Handwoven Cushion, Cream

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£20.00

£20.00/each

BHS Cotton Stripe Handwoven Cushion, Cream
Enhance your living space with the 100% Cotton Tufted Cushion in creamy tones, showcasing a tufted design for added texture and visual appeal. Its soft cotton fabric and neutral colour scheme make it a perfect complement to your sofa or armchair, looking ideal in lighter interiors.
Ideal for any sofa or bedTufted design for added textureNatural colour scheme

View all Cushions & Cushion Covers

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here