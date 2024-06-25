Extra Large Rattan Weave Large Hanging Egg Chair with Cushions for Indoor Outdoor Swing Patio Garden - Grey

Indulge in outdoor relaxation with our premium rattan swing chair, meticulously handwoven from high-quality weatherproof polyrattan. Ideal for balconies or patios, this all-weather swing chair comes complete with luxurious, waterproof deep-filled cushions in a variety of colors.

Key Features:

Luxurious Waterproof Cushions: Enjoy deep-filled cushions that are both luxurious and waterproof, ensuring comfort and durability.

Indoor or Outdoor Use: Versatile design suitable for both indoor and outdoor spaces, perfect for enhancing any setting.

Sturdy Steel Frame: Crafted with a robust steel frame for exceptional strength and durability, ensuring stability and support.

Spring-Hung Design: Designed for maximum comfort with a spring-hung feature that enhances relaxation and ease of use.

Rust-Proof Finish: Fully painted and treated for outdoor use, making it rust-proof and ideal for long-lasting enjoyment in any weather condition.

Easy Assembly: Simple assembly process for quick setup, allowing you to enjoy your swing chair with minimal effort.

Additional Details:

Waterproof and Easy to Clean: Designed with easy maintenance in mind, the rattan material is waterproof and handcrafted for durability.