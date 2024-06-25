Marketplace.
image 1 of Extra Large Rattan Weave Large Hanging Egg Chair with Cushions for Indoor Outdoor Swing Patio Garden - Grey
image 1 of Extra Large Rattan Weave Large Hanging Egg Chair with Cushions for Indoor Outdoor Swing Patio Garden - Greyimage 2 of Extra Large Rattan Weave Large Hanging Egg Chair with Cushions for Indoor Outdoor Swing Patio Garden - Greyimage 3 of Extra Large Rattan Weave Large Hanging Egg Chair with Cushions for Indoor Outdoor Swing Patio Garden - Greyimage 4 of Extra Large Rattan Weave Large Hanging Egg Chair with Cushions for Indoor Outdoor Swing Patio Garden - Greyimage 5 of Extra Large Rattan Weave Large Hanging Egg Chair with Cushions for Indoor Outdoor Swing Patio Garden - Grey

Extra Large Rattan Weave Large Hanging Egg Chair with Cushions for Indoor Outdoor Swing Patio Garden - Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hirix International Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£219.99

£219.99/each

Extra Large Rattan Weave Large Hanging Egg Chair with Cushions for Indoor Outdoor Swing Patio Garden - Grey
Indulge in outdoor relaxation with our premium rattan swing chair, meticulously handwoven from high-quality weatherproof polyrattan. Ideal for balconies or patios, this all-weather swing chair comes complete with luxurious, waterproof deep-filled cushions in a variety of colors.Key Features:Luxurious Waterproof Cushions: Enjoy deep-filled cushions that are both luxurious and waterproof, ensuring comfort and durability.Indoor or Outdoor Use: Versatile design suitable for both indoor and outdoor spaces, perfect for enhancing any setting.Sturdy Steel Frame: Crafted with a robust steel frame for exceptional strength and durability, ensuring stability and support.Spring-Hung Design: Designed for maximum comfort with a spring-hung feature that enhances relaxation and ease of use.Rust-Proof Finish: Fully painted and treated for outdoor use, making it rust-proof and ideal for long-lasting enjoyment in any weather condition.Easy Assembly: Simple assembly process for quick setup, allowing you to enjoy your swing chair with minimal effort.Additional Details:Waterproof and Easy to Clean: Designed with easy maintenance in mind, the rattan material is waterproof and handcrafted for durability.

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here