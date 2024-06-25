Marketplace.
320L Large Deck Box Outdoor Plastic Storage Box Garden Benches with Lid & Handle

Keep your outdoor essentials safely stored away with this versatile Waterproof Garden Storage Box. With a spacious capacity and robust construction, it is designed to protect your belongings from the elements year-round.Key Features:➤ Spacious Capacity: Designed to accommodate up to 320 litres, offering ample storage space for various outdoor items.➤ Secure Lockable Lid: Equipped with a lockable lid, ensuring the safe closure and protection of your stored belongings. Note: Padlock not included.➤ Versatile Storage: Perfect for storing a range of items such as pet food, cushions, garden tools, pool accessories, small toys, and more.➤ All-Weather Protection: Designed to withstand changing seasons and weather conditions, keeping your items dry and protected.➤ Heavy Duty Material: Crafted from sturdy polypropylene, providing durability and resistance to wear and tear. The ventilated lid helps safeguard against damp and mould.➤ Rust-Resistant and Fade-Free: Retains its appearance and functionality for years, thanks to its rust-resistant and fade-free properties.➤ Lightweight and Portable: With a lightweight construction and side handles, this storage box is easy to lift and carry around your garden.➤ Easy Assembly: No tools required for assembly. Each part clicks together for simple self-assembly. Easy-read instructions in multiple EU languages are included to guide you through the process.Product Specifications:Material: Heavy-duty polypropyleneCapacity: 320 litresSize: 117cm x 54cm x 51cmWeight: Lightweight for easy portabilityColor: Weather-resistant finish

