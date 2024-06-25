Marketplace.
image 1 of Dog Swimming Pool Foldable Pet Bathing Shower Tub Padding Pool
image 1 of Dog Swimming Pool Foldable Pet Bathing Shower Tub Padding Poolimage 2 of Dog Swimming Pool Foldable Pet Bathing Shower Tub Padding Poolimage 3 of Dog Swimming Pool Foldable Pet Bathing Shower Tub Padding Poolimage 4 of Dog Swimming Pool Foldable Pet Bathing Shower Tub Padding Pool

Dog Swimming Pool Foldable Pet Bathing Shower Tub Padding Pool

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hirix International Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£12.99

£12.99/each

Dog Swimming Pool Foldable Pet Bathing Shower Tub Padding Pool
Ensure your furry friend enjoys ultimate convenience and fun with our Dog Swimming Pool, a versatile, foldable tub designed for both outdoor and indoor use. Perfect for cooling off on hot summer days or enjoying a soothing bath, this pool promises hours of enjoyment and refreshment for your pet.Key Features:Durable PVC Material: Crafted from premium, high-quality PVC, the pool features a scratch-proof, durable base with reinforced high-strength sides, ensuring long-lasting use even with the most enthusiastic swimmers.Multi-Purpose Use: This collapsible pool is versatile and can be used for pets, toddlers, children, or teens. It serves as a water paddling pool, ball pit, sandy area, or even a beach pool.Slip-Resistant: The thick, non-slip material on the bottom prevents pets and kids from slipping, ensuring safety during playtime or bathing.Collapsible and Portable Design: The foldable design makes the pool easy to carry and store. It folds into a small size, perfect for camping, traveling, or saving space at home.Easy to Use: No inflation needed. The pool is easy to set up and use, with built-in drains making filling and draining a breeze.Easy Empty Draining: The drainage valve located at the lower position allows for easy water drainage. Simply rotate and open the valve to empty the pool effortlessly.

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here