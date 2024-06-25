Marketplace.
Large 3 in 1 Fire Pit with BBQ Grill Shelf, Outdoor Metal Brazier Square Table

The Square Black Metal Fire Pit & BBQ Grill is a versatile and stylish addition to any outdoor space, perfect for backyard gatherings, camping trips, and family reunions. Built from a robust metal frame, it offers exceptional durability and stability, capable of withstanding high temperatures up to 500℃ without deforming. The faux stone line design on the tabletop surface adds an elegant touch, making it not just functional but also aesthetically pleasing. The safety and waterproof mesh cover encloses the fire, preventing debris or sparks from flying out, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all users. This fire pit is equipped with a handy poker tool, which can be used for stoking the fire and removing the mesh lid. With its black color and compact dimensions of 86L x 86W x 54H cm, it fits well into various outdoor settings. The product weighs a net 11.5kg and comes flat-packed for easy assembly. Made from high-quality metal and PVC materials, it promises longevity and reliability. Whether for grilling delicious meals or enjoying a cozy fire, this fire pit is an ideal choice for enhancing outdoor entertainment.

