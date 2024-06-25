Sprinkler Pad Inflatable Splash Play Mat Splash Pad for Kids Dog Paddling Pool

Transform your backyard into a mini water park with the Sprinkler Pad Inflatable Splash Play Mat, the ultimate splash pad designed to provide hours of fun and excitement for kids and toddlers during hot summer days. This delightful play mat creates a safe and entertaining space for children to cool off and enjoy the outdoors.

Key Features:

Safe Sprinkler Pad for Kids: Crafted from environmentally friendly PVC material, the Alivio kids wading pool is non-toxic, BPA, and phthalates free. The thicker material withstands water pressure better, ensuring durability and safety.

Perfect Outdoor Toys for Toddlers: Bring the waterpark to your backyard with the Alivio splash and sprinkler mat, creating a mini resort-like experience for your children.

Easy to Set Up: Simply connect the splash pad to any garden hose or PVC tubing, inflate the mat, and adjust the water pressure to control the spray height. Enjoy the joy of playing with water without leaving your lawn.

Great Fun Toys: Designed for 2-3 children and even a pet, this splash play mat is perfect for summer fun, relaxation, parties, or celebrations at the swimming pool or in the garden.

Perfect Gift: Ideal for children aged 1-9, this splash mat sprinkler is a perfect gift for boys and girls to enjoy a unique water slide party or outdoor games.

Safety First: To ensure kid safety, the splash pad comes with 15 anti-slip strip stickers to avoid slipping. Simply wipe the pad clean and dry, then press the anti-slip tapes firmly against the pad.