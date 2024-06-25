Marketplace.
image 1 of Electric Spin Scrubber, Cordless Cleaning Brush with 7 Replaceable Brush Heads & Adjustable Long Handle
image 1 of Electric Spin Scrubber, Cordless Cleaning Brush with 7 Replaceable Brush Heads & Adjustable Long Handleimage 2 of Electric Spin Scrubber, Cordless Cleaning Brush with 7 Replaceable Brush Heads & Adjustable Long Handleimage 3 of Electric Spin Scrubber, Cordless Cleaning Brush with 7 Replaceable Brush Heads & Adjustable Long Handleimage 4 of Electric Spin Scrubber, Cordless Cleaning Brush with 7 Replaceable Brush Heads & Adjustable Long Handle

Electric Spin Scrubber, Cordless Cleaning Brush with 7 Replaceable Brush Heads & Adjustable Long Handle

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hirix International Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£29.99

£29.99/each

Electric Spin Scrubber, Cordless Cleaning Brush with 7 Replaceable Brush Heads & Adjustable Long Handle
Adjustable and Detachable Handle: With 30-137cm adjustable and detachable handle, you can clean every corner of your house easily without bending your back and kneeling your knees.Super 25W Power: Equipped with super 25W power, much powerful than most 7-13W electric scrubbers, TuDou power scrubber increases the efficiency of house cleaning, saves more time of cleaning and helps you to get rid of pains, sore arm, sore knee and sore back.Versatile Use: This electric brush tool saves you and your loved ones from complicated and tired household cleaning work! Perfect gifts for wife, mum, parents, sister, the elders, teacher, aunt, etc.Focused on Innovation: Focused on the innovation and practicality of household cleaning tools, Alivio powerful extension electric scrubber increases the efficiency and convenience a lot.Deep Cleaning: You can do deep clean on each corner even some hard to reach places easily. Perfect for bathroom, bathtub, kitchen, floor, pool, wall, windows, tile grout, shower and even car and furniture polish.

View all Vacuum Cleaners & Floorcare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here