Electric Spin Scrubber, Cordless Cleaning Brush with 7 Replaceable Brush Heads & Adjustable Long Handle

Adjustable and Detachable Handle: With 30-137cm adjustable and detachable handle, you can clean every corner of your house easily without bending your back and kneeling your knees.

Super 25W Power: Equipped with super 25W power, much powerful than most 7-13W electric scrubbers, TuDou power scrubber increases the efficiency of house cleaning, saves more time of cleaning and helps you to get rid of pains, sore arm, sore knee and sore back.

Versatile Use: This electric brush tool saves you and your loved ones from complicated and tired household cleaning work! Perfect gifts for wife, mum, parents, sister, the elders, teacher, aunt, etc.

Focused on Innovation: Focused on the innovation and practicality of household cleaning tools, Alivio powerful extension electric scrubber increases the efficiency and convenience a lot.

Deep Cleaning: You can do deep clean on each corner even some hard to reach places easily. Perfect for bathroom, bathtub, kitchen, floor, pool, wall, windows, tile grout, shower and even car and furniture polish.