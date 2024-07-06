Red Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner 20L HEPA 13 Filtration 1200W

ROTARY WHEELS:

This heavy-duty vacuum features four rotary wheels, facilitating moving and running on a variety of surfaces – enabling you to use the machine easily at speed.

ADJUSTABLE AIR FLOW CONTROL:

With an air blowing control on the handle of the vacuum, you will be able to change the suction power; increase the suction when cleaning carpets or enable the air-blowing function.

WET AND DRY FUNCTIONALITY:

A highly versatile cleaning device, our Wet & Dry Vacuum allows you to collect solid and liquid into its 20L capacity tank and makes it much easier to clean a variety of surfaces such as carpets and laminates.