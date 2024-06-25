Alivio V8 22.2v 3in1 Cordless Upright Handheld Stick Vacuum Cleaner Hoover Lightweight Rechargeable Lithium Battery

Power Source: Operates on a 22.2V lithium-ion battery.

Runtime: Provides up to 45 minutes of continuous operation on a single 3 – 4 hour charge.

Versatile Cleaning Options: Includes a long-reach cleaning wand and detachable handheld unit for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, including above-floor surfaces.

Specifications:

Battery Type: 22.2V Lithium Ion

Runtime: Up to 45 minutes (Eco Mode)

Weight: Lightweight at 2.4kg

Design: 3-in-1 functionality (floor cleaner, handheld cleaner, and above-floor cleaner)

Mounting Option: Wall mountable for convenient storage

Floor Cleaning Performance:

Floorhead Features: Equipped with a rotating brushbar.

Maneuverability: Swivels 180 degrees for easy navigation across carpets, hard floors, tiles, and around furniture.

Portability: Weighs just 2.4kg, facilitating easy carrying between rooms or up and down stairs.

Application: Suitable for quick and efficient cleaning tasks throughout the home, as well as in vehicles.

This vacuum cleaner combines lightweight portability with powerful cleaning capabilities, making it an ideal choice for both everyday cleaning and tackling hard-to-reach areas effortlessly.