Alivio Pro 1.5HP Treadmill With Bluetooth/LCD Display

Introducing our advanced Motorised Folding Running Machine, designed to bring the benefits of a full cardio workout into the comfort of your home. Perfect for losing weight, improving general fitness, increasing endurance, or aiding in rehabilitation, this treadmill is a versatile and essential addition to any fitness regime.Key Features:User-Friendly Design:LCD Window Display: Track your workout progress with ease.Auto-Stop Safety System: Ensures your safety during workouts.Health Benefits:Less Stress on Joints: Engineered to minimize impact and protect your joints.Increased Calorie Burn: Efficient way to burn calories and manage weight.Handle Pulse Sensors: Monitor your heart rate in real-time.Performance:Powerful and Reliable Motor: Equipped with a 1.5HP low noise motor.Speed Range: Adjustable speed settings from 1-12 KM/H to suit all fitness levels.Mains Powered: Consistent and reliable power supply.Convenience:Folding Design: Easily folds away for space-saving storage.Home Gym Ready: Perfect for exercising at home without the need for a gym membership.Specifications:Colour: BlackMotor: Low noise 1.5HPSpeed Range: 1-12 KM/H

