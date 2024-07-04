Marketplace.
image 1 of EMS Foot Massager
image 1 of EMS Foot Massagerimage 2 of EMS Foot Massagerimage 3 of EMS Foot Massager

EMS Foot Massager

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hirix International Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£34.99

£34.99/each

EMS Foot Massager
Relaxing Feet Massage: Enjoy 20 deep-kneading massage nodes that target acupuncture points, relieving tension and enhancing circulation in your feet.User-Friendly Operation: Easily control multiple massage modes and adjust intensity levels with a simple touch of a button, using just your toes for maximum convenience.Safe and Secure: Equipped with intelligent controls and double overheat protection, ensuring safety during use. An integrated overheat protection chip maintains a safe temperature to prevent accidents.Comfortable Ergonomic Design: The Foot Massager’s ergonomic shape accommodates various foot sizes for comfortable use, promoting relaxation and stress reduction.Long-lasting Peace of Mind: Backed by a 24-month warranty, providing confidence in the product’s quality and offering long-term peace of mind.

View all Footcare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here