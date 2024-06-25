Blue Adjustable Portable Folding Baby Stroller-Compact &Portable Stroller

Small and Compact: Easily foldable with the touch of a button to just 46 x 46 x 97cm. Lightweight yet strong after extensive testing.

5-Point Harness: Ensures children remain seated securely. Fully adjustable to accommodate growth spurts, with a single central release button for convenience.

Large Basket: Spacious basket underneath keeps essentials like biscuits, nappies, and toys within easy reach, reducing the load on parents.

One-Button Folding: Collapses the Baby Pushchair in as little as 2 seconds for convenient travel. Detachable plate for easy access to and from the stroller seat.

Adjustable Backrest: Offers multiple positions from 110° to 175°, allowing the baby to sit up, recline, or lie down comfortably.

Adjustable Footrest: Supports different positions to keep baby's feet comfortable and promote circulation.

Specifications:

Color: Blue

Front Wheel: 360° rotation

Rear Wheel: Double brake system

Stroller Scope: Suitable for infants aged 0-36 months

Package Included:

1 * Baby Stroller