8-Seater Garden Rattan Fire Pit Table Set Mixed Grey Rattan

8-Seater Garden Rattan Fire Pit Table Set Mixed Grey Rattan
Upgrade your outdoor seating area with our super stylish Rattan Garden Furniture Set. Designed to look fabulous and provide ultimate comfort, this set is perfect for your patio, garden, or courtyard. Create a cozy and compact area to entertain family and friends, making the most of your outdoor space.Key Features:Popular Design:Modern Aesthetic: Enhance your outdoor space with a chic and comfortable seating area that’s perfect for relaxing and entertaining.What’s Included:Seating for 8 People:2x three-seater sofas2x square stools1x center table with a fire pit (gas pipe included)1x corner tableComfortable Cushions: 10cm padded cushions covered with high-quality 100% polyester fabric.Eco-Friendly:Recyclable Materials: Made from high-quality, hand-woven, recyclable PE wicker rattan.UV Resistant: Durable and easy to maintain, ensuring long-lasting beauty.Stylish Fire Pit: Constructed with tempered, scratch-proof safety glass.Easy Cleaning:Low Maintenance: Use a damp cloth or antibacterial wipes to keep your rattan set looking new.Removable Cushion Covers: Dirt and rain shower-resistant covers that can be hand-washed.Durable Construction: Powder-coated, high-grade metal frames that are rust and corrosion-proof.Assembly & Sizing:Quick Assembly: All tools and clear instructions included for easy setup.Dimensions:2x Three-Seater Sofa: W: 177cm, D: 65cm, H: 66cm1x Corner Table: W: 65cm, D: 65cm, H: 66cm2x Stool: W: 40cm, D: 40cm, H: 34cm1x Center Table: W: 150cm, D: 90cm, H: 69cm

