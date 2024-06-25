Marketplace.
10L/Day Smart Dehumidifier for Home & Office; Clothes Dryer Mode, Low Power Consumption Aero-Dynamic 120m3/h Technology, Multi-Room Coverage

Maintain a comfortable and healthy living environment with our efficient and portable dehumidifier. Perfect for rooms up to 15m², this unit is ideal for various spaces including your home, attic, garage, shed, office, campervan, or caravan.Key Features:Portability:Easy Steer Castor Wheels: Move the dehumidifier effortlessly from one room to another.Performance:Moisture Extraction: Capable of removing up to 10L of moisture per day.Water Reservoir: Equipped with a 2.5L water tank for continuous operation.Auto Shut-Off: Automatically shuts off when the water reservoir is full to prevent overflow.Convenience:Digital Display: Easy-to-read display for monitoring and adjusting settings.Speed Settings: Three speed settings to customize the dehumidification process.Washable Filter: Easy to clean, ensuring optimal performance and air quality.Specifications:Room Size: Suitable for spaces up to 15m².Moisture Extraction Rate: 10L/day (dependent on settings).Water Tank Capacity: 2.5L.Weight: 9.8kg with an empty water tank.Cord Length: 1.5m.Power: 205 watts.Noise Level: 46 decibels.Dimensions: H50.9 x W28.8 x D19.8cm.Mounting: Mounted on castors for easy movement.

