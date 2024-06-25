10L/Day Smart Dehumidifier for Home & Office; Clothes Dryer Mode, Low Power Consumption Aero-Dynamic 120m3/h Technology, Multi-Room Coverage

Maintain a comfortable and healthy living environment with our efficient and portable dehumidifier. Perfect for rooms up to 15m², this unit is ideal for various spaces including your home, attic, garage, shed, office, campervan, or caravan. Key Features: Portability: Easy Steer Castor Wheels: Move the dehumidifier effortlessly from one room to another. Performance: Moisture Extraction: Capable of removing up to 10L of moisture per day. Water Reservoir: Equipped with a 2.5L water tank for continuous operation. Auto Shut-Off: Automatically shuts off when the water reservoir is full to prevent overflow. Convenience: Digital Display: Easy-to-read display for monitoring and adjusting settings. Speed Settings: Three speed settings to customize the dehumidification process. Washable Filter: Easy to clean, ensuring optimal performance and air quality. Specifications: Room Size: Suitable for spaces up to 15m². Moisture Extraction Rate: 10L/day (dependent on settings). Water Tank Capacity: 2.5L. Weight: 9.8kg with an empty water tank. Cord Length: 1.5m. Power: 205 watts. Noise Level: 46 decibels. Dimensions: H50.9 x W28.8 x D19.8cm. Mounting: Mounted on castors for easy movement.