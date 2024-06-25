Alivio 12L Large Air Fryer Oven, 1800W Family Size Digital Air Fryer with Rotisserie

Our Alivio air fryer oven, with its impressive 12L large capacity, is perfect for any home or birthday party. This multifunctional oven offers a fast and efficient way to cook a variety of dishes, replacing multiple kitchen appliances and simplifying your cooking experience.

Key Features:

Large Capacity:

12 Litre Capacity: Ideal for home gatherings and parties, providing ample space to cook large meals.

User-Friendly:

ED Touch Screen: Bright touchscreen display allows you to select cooking modes directly for convenient and easy operation.

Healthy Cooking:

Oil-Free Frying: Utilizes 360-degree hot air circulation technology to cook food with 95% less oil, promoting a healthier cooking method without unpleasant odors.

Easy Maintenance:

Easy Cleaning: Comes with stainless steel accessories that are removable and dishwasher safe for effortless cleaning after cooking.

Technical Data:

Capacity: 12 litres

Adjustable Thermostat: 80-200°C

Adjustable Timer: 0-90 minutes

Voltage: 220 V

Power: 1800 W

Frequency: 50/60 Hz

Dimensions: 33 cm x 35.5 cm x 37.5 cm

Weight: 6.4 kg