Alivio 4L Portable Mini Fridge

Alivio 4L Portable Mini Fridge
Experience the convenience of the Ultra 10 Small Mini Cooler, a versatile and stylish solution for keeping your beverages cool or food warm, wherever you are. With a compact design and multiple power options, this mini cooler is perfect for various uses, from home to outdoor adventures.Key Features:Compact & Portable4L Capacity: Holds up to 6 x 330ml cans, making it ideal for bedrooms, offices, camping, fishing, outdoors, commuting, make-up, cosmetics, skin-care, travel, and more.Portable Design: Integrated easy-grab handle for on-the-go convenience.Multiple Power OptionsAC Mains Power Lead (220-240V): Suitable for home or office use.DC 12V Power Lead: Perfect for use in cars, allowing you to take your mini-fridge anywhere.Hot and Cold FunctionalityThermoelectric System: Cools up to 18°C below ambient temperature or heats up to 60°C.Easy Switch: Simply flick a switch to choose between cooling or heating modes.Sleek DesignHigh-Grade ABS Plastic: Durable construction with a modern aesthetic.Glass Finished Door: Adds a touch of elegance to the design.Super Quiet OperationBrush-less High-Grade Fan Motor: Ensures quieter performance and increased longevity.Specifications:Capacity: 4L (up to 6 x 330ml cans)Dimensions: 17.4 x 23.3 x 24.1 cmCooling Range: Up to 18°C below ambient temperatureHeating Range: Up to 60°CPower Options: AC mains (220-240V) and DC (12V)

