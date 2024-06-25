Alivio 4L Portable Mini Fridge

Experience the convenience of the Ultra 10 Small Mini Cooler, a versatile and stylish solution for keeping your beverages cool or food warm, wherever you are. With a compact design and multiple power options, this mini cooler is perfect for various uses, from home to outdoor adventures.

Key Features:

Compact & Portable

4L Capacity: Holds up to 6 x 330ml cans, making it ideal for bedrooms, offices, camping, fishing, outdoors, commuting, make-up, cosmetics, skin-care, travel, and more.

Portable Design: Integrated easy-grab handle for on-the-go convenience.

Multiple Power Options

AC Mains Power Lead (220-240V): Suitable for home or office use.

DC 12V Power Lead: Perfect for use in cars, allowing you to take your mini-fridge anywhere.

Hot and Cold Functionality

Thermoelectric System: Cools up to 18°C below ambient temperature or heats up to 60°C.

Easy Switch: Simply flick a switch to choose between cooling or heating modes.

Sleek Design

High-Grade ABS Plastic: Durable construction with a modern aesthetic.

Glass Finished Door: Adds a touch of elegance to the design.

Super Quiet Operation

Brush-less High-Grade Fan Motor: Ensures quieter performance and increased longevity.

Specifications:

Capacity: 4L (up to 6 x 330ml cans)

Dimensions: 17.4 x 23.3 x 24.1 cm

Cooling Range: Up to 18°C below ambient temperature

Heating Range: Up to 60°C

Power Options: AC mains (220-240V) and DC (12V)