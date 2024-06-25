9L Alivio Airfryer Dual Double Basket Air Fryer

Cook healthier and more nutritious meals with the 9 Litre Alivio + Dual Digital Air Fryer. Designed for convenience and versatility, this air fryer allows you to prepare two separate dishes simultaneously using its unique ‘Dual Basket’ feature.

Key Features:

Dual Basket Feature

Simultaneous Cooking: Cook two different dishes or food items at the same time.

Dual Power Zones: Each basket can operate at different temperatures, allowing you to synchronize cooking times for a complete meal.

Healthier Cooking

Low Fat Cooking: Utilizes ‘High Speed Air Circulation’ technology to reduce fat content by up to 80% in each recipe.

Nutritional Meals: Promotes healthier eating habits by reducing the need for excessive oil.

Ease of Use

Removable Baskets: Serve directly from the unit with ease, making it perfect for hosting dinner parties and small functions.

Preset Cooking Programs: Features 8 adjustable preset cooking programs for automatic, hassle-free cooking.

Adjustable Timer: Equipped with a 99-minute adjustable timer for each zone, allowing for precise cooking times.

Powerful Performance

1750W Motor: Ensures thorough cooking of any dish.

Adjustable Temperature Controls: Set the temperature between 60-200 degrees Celsius to suit your cooking needs.

Specifications:

Capacity: 9 Litre

Power: 1750W

Temperature Range: 60-200 degrees Celsius

Timer: 99-minute adjustable timer for each zone

Cooking Programs: 8 preset programs