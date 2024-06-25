Remote Control RC CAR OFF-ROAD Buggy 2.4ghz Crawler Strong Torque

Climbing off-road racing car. The off-road vehicle body is made of high-tough material, anti-drop and anti-collision; built-in new-generation power unit, stronger torque, easy to cross over various slopes, suitable for a variety of scenes to play.

Anti-collision protection front: Strong anti-collision front and rear protection frame design, so that the body is better protected during driving and climbing.

Powerful speed: This remote control features a durable, powerful and powerful component design that gives you a realistic racing experience and off-road gaming.

This will be a large radio controlled car event designed for outdoor recreation, parks, beaches and camping.

Best Gift: An exquisite scale model car that allows your child to play and improve their hands-on and imagination. It can be used as a collection or gift for a friend or family member, or as a home or vehicle decoration. This is the best gift for Christmas, Halloween, New Year, birthday.

Special Feature:

Strong body

Rechargeable battery

Specifications:

Products color: Black

Frequency: 2.4G

Climbing Angle: 45

Drive: 4WD

Material: ABS, Electronic Part

Battery of car：4.8V 2000Mah

Charging time: 5-6Hour

Operation time: 15-20Mins