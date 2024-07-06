Marketplace.
image 1 of Charles Bentley Velvet Cocktail Occasion Accent Chair Solid Wood Legs Grey
image 1 of Charles Bentley Velvet Cocktail Occasion Accent Chair Solid Wood Legs Greyimage 2 of Charles Bentley Velvet Cocktail Occasion Accent Chair Solid Wood Legs Greyimage 3 of Charles Bentley Velvet Cocktail Occasion Accent Chair Solid Wood Legs Grey

Charles Bentley Velvet Cocktail Occasion Accent Chair Solid Wood Legs Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£92.99

£92.99/each

Charles Bentley Velvet Cocktail Occasion Accent Chair Solid Wood Legs Grey
Dive into the realm of classic elegance with the Charles Bentley Cocktail Chair, a masterpiece that seamlessly blends sophistication with comfort. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this chair boasts a unique vertical stitch that creates a captivating scalloped texture, infusing your space with character and charm. Wrapped in sumptuously soft velvet fabric, it invites you to indulge in its luxurious touch, making it an ideal addition to any lounge, bedroom, or office space. Standing firmly on solid wood legs, angled for maximum stability and style, this exquisite chair in a striking shade of grey is destined to be the centerpiece of any room it adorns. Whether you're looking to elevate your home decor with a touch of sophistication or seeking a comfortable yet stylish seating option, this cocktail chair promises to meet your needs with unparalleled elegance.
Luxurious soft velvet touchElegant vertical stitch detailChic scalloped backrest design

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here