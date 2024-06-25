Marketplace.
image 1 of Hubble 5012786049994 Hubble Nursery View Premium White
image 1 of Hubble 5012786049994 Hubble Nursery View Premium Whiteimage 2 of Hubble 5012786049994 Hubble Nursery View Premium Whiteimage 3 of Hubble 5012786049994 Hubble Nursery View Premium Whiteimage 4 of Hubble 5012786049994 Hubble Nursery View Premium Whiteimage 5 of Hubble 5012786049994 Hubble Nursery View Premium White

Hubble 5012786049994 Hubble Nursery View Premium White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by R K WHOLESALE LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£109.99

£109.99/each

Hubble 5012786049994 Hubble Nursery View Premium White
Nursery View Premium Digital Video Baby Monitor will give you the reassurance that your child is resting peacefully. A full-colour 5-inch LCD display shows real-time video and sound in your baby's room, letting you keep informed of what's going on visually as well as audibly. Infrared night vision means you can also stay in touch with what's going in your baby's room without any lights to disturb little sleepers. The Nursery View Premium also features two-way communication, so you can speak or sing to your baby remotely whilst hearing their replies in baby tongue from anywhere in your home as the Nursery View Premium operates up to a 300m outdoor range. Equipped with 2.4GHz FHSS technology for sound clarity, you can feel comfortable that your little one will come through loud and clear when they need you.
2.4GHz FHSS Wireless connectivity5 inch diagonal colour screen / Up to 1000ft / 300m rangeRoom temperature display / Infrared night visionDigital zoom / Secure and private connectionLullabies / soothing nature sounds2-Way communicationVisual sound level indicatorHigh sensitivity microphone

View all Nursery Furniture & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here