Hubble 5012786049994 Hubble Nursery View Premium White

Nursery View Premium Digital Video Baby Monitor will give you the reassurance that your child is resting peacefully. A full-colour 5-inch LCD display shows real-time video and sound in your baby's room, letting you keep informed of what's going on visually as well as audibly. Infrared night vision means you can also stay in touch with what's going in your baby's room without any lights to disturb little sleepers. The Nursery View Premium also features two-way communication, so you can speak or sing to your baby remotely whilst hearing their replies in baby tongue from anywhere in your home as the Nursery View Premium operates up to a 300m outdoor range. Equipped with 2.4GHz FHSS technology for sound clarity, you can feel comfortable that your little one will come through loud and clear when they need you.