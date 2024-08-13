Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Rabbit Hutch with Wheels, Openable Roof, Removable Tray - Oak Tone
image 1 of PawHut Rabbit Hutch with Wheels, Openable Roof, Removable Tray - Oak Toneimage 2 of PawHut Rabbit Hutch with Wheels, Openable Roof, Removable Tray - Oak Toneimage 3 of PawHut Rabbit Hutch with Wheels, Openable Roof, Removable Tray - Oak Toneimage 4 of PawHut Rabbit Hutch with Wheels, Openable Roof, Removable Tray - Oak Toneimage 5 of PawHut Rabbit Hutch with Wheels, Openable Roof, Removable Tray - Oak Tone

PawHut Rabbit Hutch with Wheels, Openable Roof, Removable Tray - Oak Tone

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£67.49

£67.49/each

PawHut Rabbit Hutch with Wheels, Openable Roof, Removable Tray - Oak Tone
Transform your pet's living space with this PawHut rabbit hutch with run. Not only a comfortable home for pets, but it's a stylish side table for you to display your favourite pieces, bringing extra decoration to your home. Resting on four wheels, you can easily move the hutch around. Cleaning is simple, thanks to its openable roof and doors?you'll maintain their space and interact with pets easily. An elegant side table for you - a cosy and spacious home for pets.Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and sizePlease note, if using for rabbits, this hut forms part of their total living space, which is recommended to be 3m x 2m x 1m.
- Equipped with wheels for easy moving;- Removable tray for easy cleaning;- Openable roof with lockable doors;

View all Small Animal

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here