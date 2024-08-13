PawHut Rabbit Hutch with Wheels, Openable Roof, Removable Tray - Oak Tone

Transform your pet's living space with this PawHut rabbit hutch with run. Not only a comfortable home for pets, but it's a stylish side table for you to display your favourite pieces, bringing extra decoration to your home. Resting on four wheels, you can easily move the hutch around. Cleaning is simple, thanks to its openable roof and doors?you'll maintain their space and interact with pets easily. An elegant side table for you - a cosy and spacious home for pets. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size Please note, if using for rabbits, this hut forms part of their total living space, which is recommended to be 3m x 2m x 1m.