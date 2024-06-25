Charles Bentley Premium FSC Spruce Triple Bin Store Wheelie Bin Storage Unit

This premium triple bin store enhances your garden's aesthetics while ensuring practicality with its sturdy design and smart features. The store includes lifting lids linked by chains for easy disposal, and lockable doors equipped with chrome handles and bolts for added security. The fully enclosed slats offer protection from the elements, and the right compartment features optional shelving for organized recycling storage. To ensure longevity and maintain the wood’s natural beauty, treating the spruce with wood oil or stain is recommended. This unit is easy to assemble, requiring only basic tools, and provides a neat, secure way to keep your bins accessible yet out of sight.