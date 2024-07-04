Tower T843093 2 X Rectangular Solid Trays Black

Cook up delicious pizzas, cakes, waffles and more using these Solid Rectangular Silicone Trays, suitable for all Tower Air Fryers. Crafted from superior non-stick silicone material for fuss-free cooking and cleaning, enjoy a delicious homemade Victoria Sponge, Spicy Pepperoni Pizza or sweet Cinnamon Waffle. The ribbed interior on the base of the trays collect fat and oil to provide better air circulation and allow food to be heated evenly. Safely lift the trays from basket to plate using the side handles, whilst the sturdy silicone trays stay in shape, ensuring none of the contents spill over whilst handling. The re-usable trays are an eco-friendly alternative to single use parchment liners and are made from 100% food-safe silicone and are odourless and non-toxic. They have a LFGB certification and are guaranteed to be BPA free.