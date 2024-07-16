HOMCOM Swivel Dining Height Bar Stool Adjustable Armless Chair Green

It's charming, soft and sophisticated: this kitchen stool from HOMCOM. For the kitchen dining areas, living spaces and beyond, the adjustable stool is bound to make an impression wherever it stands. The seat is made into a large round shape for a retro look, with the button tufting accentuating its effect. The stool to sit on is wrapped in soft velvet-feel upholstery, with a high back for support and a padded seat for comfort.