HOMCOM French Style Dining Chairs Set of 2 with PU Leather Upholstery

A touch of elegance for dining times comes with these HOMCOM kitchen chairs. Strong wooden frames for strong support. a rounded shape with carvings for a delicate look. Fitted with a padded seat and back for comfort. A set of two - this is a matching set for your home and beyond.

Packaged in a set of 2 for dinner; Thick sponge filling and cool PU leather covering; French vintage style with white brushed wood;

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD