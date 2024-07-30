HOMCOM Kitchen Counter Chairs Set of 2 Velvet-Touch Dining Chairs

Let these two stools from HOMCOM do all the stylish talking for your home and beyond. Each seat is formed into an open design, where it curves gently and softly for you to sit with ease. Padded with sponge for comfort, the seats are wrapped in velvet-feel upholstery which is soft on the skin. Made from steel and formed into an 'A' shape, the base of each bar stool is sturdy and will ensure you are seated with complete balance. They are finished with foot bars so your legs aren't left dangling.